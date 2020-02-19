I have always been a big fan of nostalgia. From an early age, I liked reading about and collecting things from the past. The Retroist is the digital expression of my appreciation for all of those things.

My posts tend to jump around by decade. While I really enjoy stuff from the Seventies and Eighties, I enjoy occasionally taking a stroll in the deeper and more recent past.

The Retroist Podcast

Over a decade ago, a friend of mine who I had run a Disney blog with, suggested that I start a podcast. I took his suggestion and began recording the Retroist Podcast. It started out kind of slow the first few episodes, but by Episode 5 it started to take off. Now it has had millions of downloads and I can’t believe I ever hesitated.

My output recently has become more erratic due to other factors in my life. This does not mean that I do not still make podcasts. I have recorded many shows that I have not released and odds are, I will release many of them in the years to come.

Team Retroist

For many years, this blog was filled with many other talented voices. They have since moved onto other projects and blogs of their own. I really enjoyed my time with them and I wish them nothing but the best.

About Me

If you are a regular here on the site or listen to the podcast, you already know a lot about me, but people seem to want to sometimes know more, so here goes.

I grew up in the swampy area of New Jersey right outside of New York City. It was a great place to grow up and New Jersey is always near and dear to my heart.

I currently reside in Seattle, WA.

If you don’t know much about Seattle, know that it has a functioning monorail that runs through downtown, and I ride if as often as I can.

People asked me why I don’t use my name on the site or the podcast. The answer is simple. It never felt necessary. I want people to focus on what I am writing about or what I am talking about on the show.

Yes, I put a lot of personal stories, but my hope was that is that it feels familiar enough that they could be your stories as well.