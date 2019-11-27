Retroist Garfield’s Thanksgiving Podcast

On this episode of the Retroist Podcast, I talk about the 1989 Thanksgiving TV special, Garfield’s Thanksgiving. I start off the show talking about the pecking order of holiday specials. It is my belief that you should give some of the “B-Team” specials a chance and I hope I can ease you into moving away from the larger ones with Garfield’s Thanksgiving.

After my story, I move onto the special itself. I discuss the man who created Garfield and its evolution in the comic strip, the cast of the special, the plot and much much more.

I really do enjoy Garfield Specials. That cat is iconic and although wildly popular, I don’t think these specials get the respect the deserve, so I hope you will check it out.

Subscribe and Support

If you have a moment please stop by iTunes or wherever you might download the show and perhaps give the show a quick rating. It is very much appreciated.

[iTunes] Subscribe to the Podcast directly in iTunes (MP3)

[RSS MP3] Add the Retroist Podcast feed (in MP3) to your RSS aggregator and have the show delivered automatically.

Listen to the Podcast on Spotify

Want updates on when new shows are available? Subscribe to the Retroist and get regular email updates.

If you would like more retro fun, you can also follow me on the Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/retroist.

Listen and download the Retroist Tempest Podcast

Production Notes

I had more info about other holiday special in my story. I cut them out to focus on A-team vs. B-Team specials.

Cut down the plot recap. I was way too detailed. I might as well have done a teleplay.

I cut out music from the show. I played clips. Never sure about playing music on the show from these places, so I cut it out. Also cut out Hardball! music.

My rant about how great grandmothers was cut. Still think Nanas rule!

I removed two other Garfield commercials from the show. All make me smile, but felt like padding.

The closing music in the show is actually a very long piece. I play very little of it. This bums me out. Wish I had a longer closing credits.

This show is SUPER SHORT. Hope that is okay. Pre-final cut it was about 4 minutes longer. This moves very quickly, so hope that is okay.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a safe and happy Thanksgiving.