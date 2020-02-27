In the late Sixties, the toy company Marx introduced the Big Wheel to the world. It was a compact three-wheeled wonder that would ultimately become iconic. Every kid wanted one.

Including me.

Less than a decade later, Marx would up the ante by creating a new type of wheeled wonder. While it still relied on a big wheel to drive it forward, it was different in almost every way. It was low to the ground with two handles for steering that controlled two widely set rear tires.

It was The Green Machine.

As you can see from this add that ran in comics in Seventies, the design and feature set was impressive. You had:

Adjustable Bucket Seat

Swivel-Action Rear Wheels

Racing Sick Tires

Hug the Road Top-Proof Design

Direct-Drive Pedal System

Super Size Mag Style Wheel

Stick-Shift Control.

It was mind-blowingly different and it was not at all what I wanted.

Everyone in my neighborhood had a Big Wheel. Heck, some of the kids had already moved on to bicycles when the Green Machine showed up under my Christmas Tree.

Getting a Green Machine was a real surprise. Not just because I didn’t ask for it, that was not unusual for gifts in our house. It was a surprise because the Green Machine was more expensive than the big wheel.

As you can see in this sales ad from 1977, a good deal pricier for what you would think most parents thought was the exact same thing.

Oddly enough, not my parents. I would later find out that the reason was simple, my Mom thought the Green Machine was cooler.

Go Mom!

An interesting thing in the above ad is the available color options on the Green Machine. It says available in green or black. I have looked far and wide trying to find a black Green Machine, but have so far come up empty-handed. So either this is an error or I am missing something.

I would love the have owned a “Black Machine.” I was not able to mock one up, but here is what a “Blue Machine” might have looked like.

It would be months before it was clear enough outside to take it for a spin. In retrospect, you would think seeing this dazzling green trike cruising down the street would draw all sorts of positive attention. It did not.

Instead, it became a source of mockery. The reason? It was different. So the kids in my town didn’t know how to process it. They could only focus on its one major flaw. The width of the Swivel-Action Rear Wheels was too wide for our sidewalks.

I was crushed and defeated until one day the full power of the big wheel was revealed. It was a warm spring day and I had taken my Green Machine down the street to race against two friends. I didn’t win the race, but as I crossed the street boundary that was the finish line I decided to try and spin out by pulling the steering levers in different directions. This resulted in just about a 180 degree spin.

Time stopped.

At this point in the story, the full potential of the Green Machine was instantly realized. Now this green monster was no longer something to be joked about, it was a toy everyone wanted.

That summer was the last one my friends and I were small enough to ride trike style toys. So I would be the only one in our group to ever have a Green Machine. We raced hundreds of times that year and a few times I might have crossed the finish line first. But no matter what place I was in, I always ended the race with dramatic spin, and in the eyes of my jealous friends, this always made me a winner.

If you need to be sold further on the merits of the Green Machine, here is a commercial that shows it in action.

Two things I want to point out after repeated watching of this ad. First, because the Green Machine is now made by Huffy. A lot of vintage commercials and ads attribute the original Green Machine to Huffy. Secondly, they really lean into their slightly too wordy slogan:

For guys 8, 9, 10 years old who really know how to ride.

While I don’t disagree with this, I think they really missed an opportunity here to market this to gals as well.

My girl cousins who lived across the street from me could get this thing going and pull nearly a 360. Which was something to behold.

They loved the Green Machine and while nothing was preventing them from getting one, it was not being pushed on them so overtly.

Amazing that the limitations of the time could prevent a company from possibly reaping even larger profits.