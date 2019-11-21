The Mandalorian Glasses from Burger King

Do you remember the thrill of going to a fast food restaurant when you were a kid? It was not a regular happening for my family. So when we did it was a celebration. Sitting there eating my burger and fries with my family, I didn’t think life could get any better.

Then restaurants started offering collector glasses for my favorite movies and TV shows. Suddenly these visits to McDonald’s and Burger King became more urgent. Would supplies run out? Could I collect them all?

Most of the time I would get one glass in a set before the offer expired, but my combined collection was treasured. As movies and TV shows continue to be released, I keep hoping that these collector’s glasses will reappear. Sadly, I think those days are behind us.

Recently I started watching The Mandalorian on Disney Plus, and like many people I am enjoying it very much. This got me dreaming of what a collector’s glass release for this show might look like and I mocked up this placemat from their Empire Strikes Back release.

I am not a great artist, but I think it captures the spirit of one of these releases.

Hopefully it will inspire some other artists to mock up something more professionally.

I have spoken.