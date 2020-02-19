Welcome to the Retroist Podcast. Just click on the link to listen to your favorite show.
What is the Retroist Podcast?
I started the Retroist Podcast to be an audio source for people who want to learn a little bit more about a specific topic. So in each show you will find nothing but that specific topic.
What is the format for the Retroist Podcast?
I do not use a script when I record shows. Instead I try and read a lot about a subject before launching into it. When I did use a script in the past, it came off very mechanical. Because I use this method of recording, I will often finish a show and find it useless. Either I will rerecord it immediately or move it to the backburner. I have recorded over 100 episodes of the show that I cannot release, but I am working on getting them redone.
I mention this because people ask questions about the frequency of the show. This is usually why the show has long breaks between releases. The more recent “season” of the show have seen fewer episodes because I am frequently unhappy with the results. Having done the show for so long I am a lot more relaxed about not putting out an episode I am not proud of.
What about you stories at the start of the podcast?
At the start of every episode I try and set the tone by talking about how I still relate to that topic. This to me is actually the root of nostalgia. It is not just because something is “old” that triggers nostalgia. It is your ability to relate to that topic with personal feelings. So don’t be sad if just by listening you don’t feel the tug of emotion that is nostalgia. Instead try these topics out and make some memories around them. Then revisit them in a couple of years.
Browse the Retroist Podcast by Season
Retroist Podcast Season 11
- Episode 233 – Garfield’s Thankgiving
- Episode 232 – Tempest
- Episode 231 – Werewolf
- Episode 230 – Major League
- Episode 229 – Mac and Me
- Episode 228 – The Private Eyes
- Episode 227 – Trading Place
- Episode 226 – Hunt the Wumpus
- Episode 225 – Retroist Halloween Special 2018
- Episode 224 – Halloween Commercials Special
- Episode 223 – Halloween II
- Episode 222 – CHiPs
- Episode 221 – Retroist Season 11 Fall Preview Podcast
Retroist Podcast Season 10
- Episode 220 – Lazer Tag
- Episode 219 – Night Court
- Episode 218 – Gymkata
- Episode 217 – Roseanne
- Episode 216 – Foul Play
- Episode 215 – Three Amigos
- Episode 214 – Toys R Us
- Episode 213 – Sega Genesis
- Episode 212 – Press Your Luck
- Episode 211 – Point Break
- Episode 210 – 9 to 5
- Episode 209 – Moon Patrol
Retroist Podcast Season 9
- Episode 208 – Thriller
- Episode 207 – Breakout
- Episode 206 – River Raid
- Episode 205 – Dinosaurs
- Episode 204 – MacGyver
Retroist Podcast Season 8
- Episode 203 – Rubik the Amazing Cube
- Episode 202 – Mazes and Monsters
- Episode 201 – Xanadu
- Episode 200 – The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension
- Episode 199 – BJ and the Bear
- Episode 198 – Duck Hunt
- Episode 197 – Newhart
- Episode 196 – RAD
Retroist Podcast Season 7
- Episode 195 – A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving
- Episode 194 – Retroist Halloween Special VI
- Episode 193 – House on Haunted Hill
- Episode 192 – The Blob
- Episode 191 – Summer Rental
- Episode 190 – Desperately Seeking Susan
- Episode 189 – Berzerk
- Episode 188 – The Black Hole
- Episode 187 – Stripes
- Episode 186 – Small Wonder
- Episode 185 – Gauntlet
- Episode 184 – Just One of the Guys
- Episode 183 – Voyagers!
- Episode 182 – The Breakfast Club
- Episode 181 – The Bionic Woman
Retroist Podcast Season 6
- Episode 180 – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
- Episode 179 – The Karate Kid
- Episode 178 – Carnival of Souls
- Episode 177 – The Last Man on Earth
- Episode 176 – The Fat Albert Halloween Special
- Episode 175 – Night of the Creeps
- Episode 174 – Tales from the Darkside
- Episode 173 – Square Pegs
- Episode 172 – Club Paradise
- Episode 171 – The Cannonball Run
- Episode 170 – BurgerTime
- Episode 169 – Silent Running
- Episode 168 – Atari 7800
- Episode 167 – Fast Times at Ridgemont High
- Episode 166 – Heavy Metal
- Episode 165 – Godzilla the Animated Series
- Episode 164 – Frogger
- Episode 163 – Wizards and Warriors
- Episode 162 – Jewel of the Nile
- Episode 161 – Romancing the Stone
- Episode 160 – The Blues Brothers
- Episode 159 – Cosmos
- Episode 158 – Hawaii Five-O
- Episode 157 – RoboCop
- Episode 156 – The Facts of Life
- Episode 155 – The X-Files
- Episode 154 – The Planet of the Apes
Retroist Podcast Season 5
- Episode 153 – Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas
- Episode 152 – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
- Episode 151 – The Secret of My Success
- Episode 150 – Electric Dreams
- Episode 149 – The Snorks
- Episode 148 – The Retroist Halloween Special V
- Episode 147 – John Carpenter’s The Thing
- Episode 146 – The Twilight Zone
- Episode 145 – Back to School
- Episode 144 – Fast Food Memories
- Episode 143 – Retroist Road Trip Memories Special
- Episode 142 – Head of the Class
- Episode 141 – Galaga
- Episode 140 – The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis
- Episode 139 – On the Right Track
- Episode 138 – Ms. Pac-Man
- Episode 137 – Leave it to Beaver
- Episode 136 – Christine
- Episode 135 – Silver Spoons
- Episode 134 – Steven Spielberg’s 1941
- Episode 133 – Arcade Memories
- Episode 132 – Midnight Madness
- Episode 131 – Batman the TV Series
- Episode 130 – Yars’ Revenge
- Episode 129 – Dungeons and Dragons the Animated Series
- Episode 128 – Cloak & Dagger
Retroist Podcast Season 4
- Episode 127 – Christmas Commercials II
- Episode 126 – It’s a Wonderful Life
- Episode 125 – The Wonder Years
- Episode 124 – The Last Starfighter
- Episode 123 – Too Close for Comfort
- Episode 122 – Teen Wolf
- Episode 121 – The Retroist Halloween Special IV
- Episode 120 – “Crocodile” Dundee
- Episode 119 – The Wonderful World of Disney (Anthology Disney TV)
- Episode 118 – Rambo: First Blood
- Episode 117 – Q*bert
- Episode 116 – The Golden Girls
- Episode 115 – Meatballs
- Episode 114 – The Retroist Summertime Special
- Episode 113 – The Black Cauldron
- Episode 112 – Animalympics
- Episode 111 – DuckTales
- Episode 110 – Whiz Kids
- Episode 109 – Eight is Enough
- Episode 108 – The Rubik’s Cube Revisited
- Episode 107 – He-Man and the Masters of the Universe
- Episode 106 – 21 Jump Street
- Episode 105 – Mr. Do!
- Episode 104 – Manimal
- Episode 103 – Revenge of the Nerds
- Episode 102 – Commodore VIC-20
- Episode 101 – Murder, She Wrote
Retroist Podcast Season 3
- Episode 100 – Atari 2600
- Episode 099 – Galaxy High
- Episode 098 – The Fog
- Episode 097 – The Retroist Halloween Special III
- Episode 096 – Twilight Zone 1985
- Episode 095 – Poltergeist
- Episode 094 – Zork
- Episode 093 – The Jetsons
- Episode 092 – The Man from Atlantis
- Episode 091 – Short Circuit
- Episode 090 – John Candy
- Episode 089 – Candid Camera
- Episode 088 – Coleco Adam
- Episode 087 – Adventure
- Episode 086 – Clue
- Episode 085 – Dig Dug
- Episode 084 – Airplane!
- Episode 083 – Teddy Ruxpin
- Episode 082 – Three’s Company
- Episode 081 – Dragon’s Lair
- Episode 080 – Battlezone
- Episode 079 -The Game of Life
- Episode 078 – Back to the Future
- Episode 077 – Project UFO
Retroist Podcast Season 2
- Episode 076 – Tron
- Episode 075 – Planes, Trains and Automobiles
- Episode 074 – Centipede
- Episode 073 – The Incredible Hulk Television Series
- Episode 072 – Dutch
- Episode 071 – The Retroist Halloween Special II
- Episode 070 – The Monster Squad
- Episode 069 – Suspense
- Episode 068 – Adventures of Superman
- Episode 067 – Tetris
- Episode 066 – Missile Command
- Episode 065 – Adam-12
- Episode 064 – Amazing Stories
- Episode 063 – McDonaldland Memories
- Episode 062 – The Lost Boys
- Episode 061 – Pole Position
- Episode 060 – Kolchak: The Night Stalker
- Episode 059 – Star Wars: Droids
- Episode 058 – The Dark Crystal
- Episode 057 – The Greatest American Hero
- Episode 056 – The Outer Limits
- Episode 055 – Sonic the Hedgehog
- Episode 054 – ALF
- Episode 053 – Disney’s Adventures of the Gummi Bears
- Episode 052 – Ghost Busters
- Episode 051 – Atari Cosmos
- Episode 050 – The Neverending Story
- Episode 049 – Happy Days
- Episode 048 – Thundarr the Barbarian
- Episode 047 – E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
- Episode 046 – Max Headroom
- Episode 045 – New Coke
- Episode 044 – Asteroids
- Episode 043 – Fraggle Rock
- Episode 042 – Vectrex
- Episode 041 – Tales of the Gold Monkey
- Episode 040 – Jaws
Retroist Podcast Season 1
- Episode 039 – Christmas Commercials
- Episode 038 – A Christmas Story
- Episode 037 – Rankin/Bass’ Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
- Episode 036 – Intellivision
- Episode 035 – Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
- Episode 034 – Dungeons & Dragons
- Episode 033 – Pitfall!
- Episode 032 – Magnum P.I.
- Episode 031 – The Retroist Halloween Special
- Episode 030 – Halloween
- Episode 029 – It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown
- Episode 028 – A Nightmare on Elm Street
- Episode 027 – Night Gallery
- Episode 026 – Monopoly
- Episode 025 – Space Invaders
- Episode 024 – V
- Episode 023 – Donkey Kong
- Episode 022 – Knight Rider
- Episode 021 – Mr. Belvedere
- Episode 020 – Friday the 13th
- Episode 019 – Sega Master System
- Episode 018 – WarGames
- Episode 017 – The A-Team
- Episode 016 – Gremlins
- Episode 015 – Nintendo Entertainment System
- Episode 014 – The Smurfs
- Episode 013 – Pac-Man
- Episode 012 – Pee-wee Herman
- Episode 011 – Cabbage Patch Kids
- Episode 010 – Colecovision
- Episode 009 – Land of the Lost
- Episode 008 – Leonard Nimoy
- Episode 007 – VCR
- Episode 006 – Atari 5200
- Episode 005 – Miami Vice
- Episode 004 – Scooby Doo, Where Are you-
- Episode 003 – Famous Nintendo Missteps
- Episode 002 – The Saturday Supercade
- Episode 001 – The Rubik’s Cube